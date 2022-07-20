No one from Trinamool was present when nominations were submitted. No one even joined the discussion on strategy. Therefore, the position of Trinamool (TMC) in the upcoming Vice President Election has started to be questioned. Despite claiming to be part of the anti-BJP camp, speculations are rife that they will vote for Jagdeep Dhankhar, the candidate of the BJP-led NDA camp, instead of Margaret Alva, the candidate of the 17 opposition parties. Trinamool state secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh fueled that speculation. He was asked why the party is not clearly stating its position on supporting the opposition candidate. In response, Kunal said, "There are materials to think about, so the party is thinking."

Will Margaret Alva, the vice-presidential candidate of the 17 opposition parties, get the support of the TMC? This question is currently circulating in national politics. When asked about that, Kunal said, "Margaret Alva is Sharad Pawar's candidate. And Jagdeep Dhankar, he is not an original BJP. He has worked in various parties." Taking it a step further, Kunal said, "Dhankhar is an avid Mamata Banerjee fan. He told us once that CPIM had forbidden him during VP Singh government. But never listened. He came to see Mamata Banerjee when she was injured." Kunal further added, "Dhankhar said that Mamata Banerjee is personally a very warm person. But when it comes to administrative matters she does not listen to me." Kunal's comments reflect Trinamool's position. Did the Trinamool suddenly soften its tone towards Jagdeep Dhankar, thinking of the political scenario?

From the opposition's choice of Margaret for the post of Vice President to her nomination submission and above all strategy meetings, TMC's absence from the beginning has been conspicuous. That's why Mamata's sudden meeting with Dhankhar in Darjeeling, the change of tone about Draupadi Murmu, many in the opposition camp are taking it two by two. When asked about this, Kunal said, "Mamata Banerjee is an experienced leader. She is watching. She will talk to everyone and take a decision. Margaret Alva is the Congress candidate. But in her autobiography, she has criticized PV Narasimha Rao-era corruption, misuse of the CBI, even Sonia Gandhi. There is an undercurrent about her within the Congress."

Naturally, the opposition leadership is raising questions about this. State Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Rahul Gandhi himself came to submit Alva's nomination. Trinamool's position is very clear. They do not want to anger Modi in any way. Because they know that if Modi is displeased, many of them will have to go to jail. Yashwant Sinha was Trinamool's candidate. Congress accepted her in one sentence. Didn't object to any other name. In fact Mamata's only job is to crack the opposition unity."

Dilip Ghosh, the former president of the state BJP and also the all-India vice president of the BJP also attacks Mamata on this issue. He said, "Mamata is confused. Now she understands, there is no way." Although Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray said that Mamata will hold a meeting with party MPs at Kalighat house on July 21. It is there that the final decision will be taken as to who will be supported and who will be not. He also commented that TMC did not go to the nomination of the opposition candidate because they did not want to increase the crowd. So what position will the Trinamool take in the vice presidential election? Can they take the strategy of not participating in the vote? The question arises.