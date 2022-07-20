Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has a special attachment to India, has sent a special invitation to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sheikh Hasina has invited Mamata to see the newly constructed Padma Bridge. She particularly emphasized that the Padma Bridge will play an important role in enhancing trade relations between Bangladesh and India, including in West Bengal. In fact, in the invitation letter sent by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to Kolkata, it is written that I invite you to come to Bangladesh at your convenience. Also, I hope to have the opportunity to meet with you in Delhi during my visit to India in September. It was further written that this bridge will strengthen the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the whole of India including West Bengal.

There is an Emotional Connectivity of the People of Bangladesh and Bengal. The letter reads, the bridge is expected to open new avenues of bilateral trade between the two countries. Sheikh Hasina said that the people of Bangladesh have an emotional connect with the people of West Bengal. Language, culture and ideological similarities are the major strengths between the two Bengals.That's why you come and see the new bridge built on the Padma river.

Sheikh Hasina inaugurates Padma Bridge

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated Padma Bridge on 25 June. During the inauguration, she said that I have no complaint against anyone but I feel there is a lack of confidence among those opposing the bridge construction plan and calling it a pipe dream. She said that this project is a symbol of Bangladesh's pride, honor and capability.

India also benefits from Padma Bridge

Experts believe that with the construction of Padma Bridge, now the capital Dhaka will be connected to all the southern districts and other ports of the country. Not only this, India will also benefit from this bridge. With the construction of this bridge, now the distance between Kolkata and Dhaka has been reduced to half.

Mamata's Good Bonding with Sheikh Hasina

Let us tell you that Sheikh Hasina and Mamata share a very good relationship. In such a situation, Mamata can accept her invitation and visit Bangladesh soon. Earlier, Sheikh Hasina and Mamata were seen together during the Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Sheikh Hasina had also recently sent mangoes from Bangladesh to Mamata.