VIDEO: Moment When Massive Blast Tears Through Wall Of Delhi School

Delhi School Blast: A loud explosion rocked a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar in Delhi's Rohini in the early morning on Sunday. CCTV footage of the explosion surfaced on social media, showing the moment when the explosion tore through and damaged the wall of the school. No one sustained injuries following the incident. The incident came at a time when the country is witnessing numerous bomb threat calls on several airlines across India.

A bomb squad and a police forensic team have been rushed to the spot near the CRPF school, Sector 14, Rohini, to ascertain the source of the explosion that was reported around 7.50 am, while officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) have also reached the spot.

According to police, the wall of the school, nearby shops, and a car sustained damage, and the area has been cordoned off. Plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the spot. Delhi Police said it is collecting mobile network data to find out who was present nearby when the explosion happened, which is suspected to be a crude bomb.

A team of forensic experts was inspecting the area outside the CRPF school. The team discovered a suspicious "white powder" from the spot and sent it to the laboratory for examination. They have also dug up a hole near the school's wall and taken soil samples with them.

NSG officials have also sent some material picked up from the spot for further probe. "Whether it is some kind of explosive or anything else can only be ascertained after we thoroughly examine it. We are suspecting a crude bomb could be the reason for the blast," a senior official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Robots have been deployed by NSG commandos to scan the entire area to ascertain if there are any other explosive materials. "NSG, NIA, and Delhi Police have cordoned off the entire area. Delhi Police is already on high alert due to festival season. Police are registering the FIR under the Explosives Act," said the official.

Senior police officers, including from the crime branch and the Special Cell, as well as the fire brigade, arrived at the scene after it was reported. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received a call regarding a blast "near the boundary wall" of the CRPF school.

(With PTI Inputs)