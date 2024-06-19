Video Of Passengers Jostling To Enter Overcrowded Train Goes Viral

The video of passengers boarding a gorged train has started debate and discussion on commuter's safety and Railways conditions. The event took netizens by shock, watching the situation of the transports.

In the clip, the transportation condition was shown claiming it to be of Bihar. Later, Railways confirmed, the incident took place in Moradabad, a district of Uttar Pradesh where people were seen rushing to board an overcrowded train. Many were seen risking their lives by hanging on the door handles while many were boarding through the coupler.

The video was posted on Instagram by Vishal Sharma, revealing disorganized and unsafe methods of boarding trains.

Watch The Video Here:

In the famous video, the train was fully overcrowded with passengers yet people were seen catching the running train and hanging on the vehicle’s handle. Some were sitting on the stairs of the train while many were seen jumping in through a couple of two carriages.

The video was posted with the caption, “Dekho yeh hai Bihar se Punjab jane wali Train Ka Haal”

(This is the condition of train transport from Bihar to Punjab)

In the video the cameraman was seen shouting and directing people about the rules, he was seen concerned with the stunt performed by the passengers. People were still seen catching a running train.

“Look! Look! What are you guys doing? You will die performing such a stunt! Go inside!” Shouted the man at the passengers.



Netizens were also seen leaving various reactions at the viral stunt video.

One of them commented, “Indian railway is becoming Bangladeshi Railway.”

However, performing such stunts on a moving train could be life taking. Rules should be followed and precautions must be taken while boarding on a train.