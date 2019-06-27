Violent clashes break out in Ludhiana jail, 6 cops, 15 prisoners injured

Violent clashes broke out between prisoners and policemen at Ludhiana Central Jail on Thursday, forcing police to open fire to bring things under control. Sources told Zee Media that four inmates tried to escape taking advantage of the commotion but were nabbed by the policemen and brought back to jail.

At least 15 prisoners and six policemen got injured in the clashes which started after the death of an inmate. Sources told Zee Media that the prisoners went on a rampage after the death of Sandeep Sood, who was behind bars in a case related to NSPS Act.

Talking to Zee Media, Punjab Jail Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa said that two cylinders have also exploded inside the jail compound. The minister added that he has asked ADGP Jail Rohit Chaudhary to provide him detail report of the incident. Randhawa said that the jail authorities opened fire to bring the situation under control. The minister admitted that some prisoners were using mobile phones inside the jail and the government will soon set up Intelligence Wing inside the jail.

Kuldeep Singh, Warrant Officer, Ludhiana Central Jail told ANI that a policeman was attacked by prisoners and cops went inside the premises to save him. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told Zee Media that Jail Minister Randhawa will not resign. Singh added that ministers are not asked to resign after every incident and opposition parties are trying to make an issue out of nothing. Singh said that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry, to be conducted by DC Ludhiana, into the incident.