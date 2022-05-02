New Delhi: A video of a K9 squad dog 'Jack' is doing rounds on social media platforms for all the right reasons. The video shows the squad dog bowing down, while the two police personnel salute.

In the video, Jack can be seen bowing on the bonnet of a vehicle during the 1st May Parade to mark the formation of Maharashtra.

The video was posted by Pune City Police on Sunday (May 2, 2022) and has gone viral on the internet. The netizens can’t get enough of it.

"Thank you 'Jack' for joining your human team members for the 1st May Parade...Perfect as always!" police said.

Watch the video here:

Thank you 'Jack' for joining your human team members for the 1st May Parade at #PunePolice Shivaji Nagar Headquarters today..Perfect as always! #MaharashtraDay2022 #ThanksJack pic.twitter.com/F7xEDXQE6a — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) May 1, 2022

While reacting to the video, one Twitter user said, “Highly Appreciate ur Excellent Tweet showing Jack-a member of prestigious K9 dog squad of Police participating in a 1st May, Maharashtra day parade & saluting the dignitary podium at the right time. It shows level of discipline & professional training given by trainers to K9.”

