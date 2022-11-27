topStoriesenglish
Viral Video: Bengaluru bus driver thrashes biker in road rage, netizens react- WATCH

The video of the assault has been making rounds on social media. In the viral, video the bus driver can be seen thrashing the biker inside the BMTC bus. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Viral Video: Bengaluru bus driver thrashes biker in road rage, netizens react- WATCH

Bengaluru: In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media platforms, a man was seen being thrashed repeatedly by a bus driver in Bengaluru's Yelahanka New Town area. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, who was on a motorbike, came in the way of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus which was trying to overtake another bus. The two buses were reportedly racing with each other.

The video of the assault has been making rounds on social media. In the viral, video the bus driver can be seen thrashing the biker inside the BMTC bus. The biker, 44-year-old Sandeep Boniface, has suffered injuries due to the assault in the incident that took place near Kanti Sweets in Puttenahalli of Yelahanka New Town.

The video shared by Twitter user Rakesh Prakash reads, "Road Rage in #Bengaluru: A #biker was #assaulted by a #BMTC #bus driver for being in the way while overtaking another bus in #Yelahanka. The driver, who alleged he was shown the middle finger by the biker, has been suspended (Sic)."

