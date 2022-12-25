VIRAL VIDEO of Rewa Girl Thrashing: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in action, accused Pankaj Tripathi's house bulldozed; SHO suspended

Hours after the video of a girl being brutally beaten in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and netizens demanded strict punishment, the BJP government swung into action. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to inform that accused Pankaj Tripathi's house was bulldozed to send a strong message that those committing crimes against women won't be spared. "In the incident of brutality with a girl in the Mauganj area of Rewa district, the criminal Pankaj Tripathi was arrested and his house was bulldozed. His driving license has also been cancelled. Those who commit atrocities on women in Madhya Pradesh won't be spared," said the chief minister.

Later in the evening, Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin addressed the media to inform them that the SHO who tried to settle the matter has been suspended. "Both the accused were arrested. Action has been initiated against the illegal construction done by them. Mauganj PS in charge Shweta Moriya has been suspended and attached to the police line for not discharging her duties sincerely. The girl is now healthy," said Bhasin.

रीवा जिले के मऊगंज क्षेत्र में युवती के साथ हुई बर्बरता की घटना में अपराधी पंकज त्रिपाठी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके घर पर बुलडोजर चलाया गया। ड्राइवर पंकज का लाइसेंस भी कैंसल कर दिया गया है।



मध्यप्रदेश की धरती पर महिलाओं पर अत्याचार करने वाला कोई बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/Z4gHr2lWsk — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) December 25, 2022

The police arrested 24-year-old Pankaj who was caught on camera brutally beating up his girlfriend after she allegedly asked him to marry her. The accused, who is employed as a driver, was arrested from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. The 19-year-old victim was admitted to a hospital in critical condition and she is undergoing treatment, he said.

In a video of the incident, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face and keeps attacking the victim even after she faints. The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but Maurya refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, an official had said earlier.

However, when a video of the attack surfaced, the police registered a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 366 (abduction) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said. (With agency inputs)