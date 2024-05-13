Viral Video Shows YSRCP MLA’s Shocking Scuffle With Voter In Andhra Pradesh Polling Booth

As the polling for the Lok Sabha fourth phase is underway on Monday, a video of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party, YSRCP MLA VS Shivakumar, assaulting a voter at a polling booth in Guntur is making the rounds on the social media platform.

In the video, the MLA approaches the man during a heated argument and eventually begins slapping him. The voter responds by also striking and hitting Shivakumar. Following this, the MLA's supporters started attacking the voter.

The video was reshared by Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who labelled the video as Reddy's party MLA’s “arrogance & goondagardi".

Poonawala further wrote, “VVIP arrogance & goondagardi on full display. YSRCP MLA A Sivakumar slaps voter in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Telangana Congress neta kicks voter. Congress’ Randeep Surjewala once said Janta is Rakshas !. If this is how they are treating voters at the polling booth imagine what they will do post-election. Time to kick these parties and netas out!”

VVIP arrogance & goondagardi on full display



YSRCP MLA A Sivakumar slaps voter in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur



Telangana Congress neta kicks voter



Congress’ Randeep Surjewala once said Janta is Rakshas !



If this is how they are treating voters at the polling booth imagine what… pic.twitter.com/w3RU0TLlL1 — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 13, 2024

As per the election commission, Andhra Pradesh recorded 40.26% voter turnout for the 25 Lok Sabha seats until 1AM.

Polling commenced in all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh at 7AM, today. Apart from phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls, voting for the assembly elections is also underway in the state.