Day-time attacks in crowded places are increasing day by day. Has this completely destroyed the fear among criminals? This question arises due to many incidents. Currently, a video of a shocking incident has come out that proves the same. In which it is seen that a girl was shot on the bridge. This incident is in Bihar. A person shot and tried to kill a girl who was going for coaching in Bypass area of ​​Patna. This entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera of the area. The footage of the incident has now surfaced. This incident took place on Wednesday, August 17.

In the video, it is clear that the man is standing on the road and walking around the area waiting for the girl. After some time this girl reaches there. She starts walking across the road without looking at that person. Meanwhile, the accused chases her and shoots her. In no time, the girl falls down. After this, the accused runs away from the spot. The entire shocking incident has been caught on CCTV. The accused absconds from there before the people around realize this matter.

According to the information that has come to light, the girl's neck was seriously injured in the incident and she was admitted to a private hospital yesterday. She is currently undergoing treatment. However, the condition is serious. According to the hospital administration, the victim is currently on ventilator.