Himachal Pradesh

Warning for tourists! 22 link roads, 3 Highways blocked in Himachal Pradesh

Representational Image

Shimla: In an important announcement that could affect the tourists planning to travel to Himachal Pradesh, the state Disaster Management Authority on Monday (September 13) informed that as many as 22 link roads and 3 National Highways are blocked in the state.

The weather conditions owing to heavy rainfall and snowfall led to the blockades.

In the Status Report of Public Utilities disrupted due to landslide/cloudburst/flash flood/heavy rainfall during last 24 hours, the authority mentioned that 22 link roads and 3 National Highways were blocked in the state.

The three highways that were blocked included NH-5 in Kinnaur district, NH-305 in Kullu district and NH-003 in Lahaul Spiti.

The authority said that the NH-5 in Kinnaur district was closed due to damage to Urni bridge, the NH-305 in Kullu district was closed due to heavy rainfall and, NH-003 in Lahaul Spiti was closed due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass.

Earlier, boulders fell and damaged the Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Punan village of the Nankhari area of the Shimla district after heavy rainfall in the region.

Last month, a massive landslide in Kinnaur led the death of several people. The landslide which occurred on August 11, led to the trapping of several vehicles including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers. 

