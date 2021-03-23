हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JP Nadda

WATCH - BJP national president JP Nadda asks public to make way for ambulance during packed roadshow in West Bengal

Nadda, who was earlier in Assam to release BJP's manifesto, was campaigning for the saffron party in West Midnapore.  

WATCH - BJP national president JP Nadda asks public to make way for ambulance during packed roadshow in West Bengal
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday (March 23, 2021) saw an ambulance during a packed roadshow in the poll-bound West Bengal and asked the public to make way for it to pass.

Nadda, who was earlier in Assam to release BJP's manifesto, was campaigning for the saffron party in West Midnapore.

Watch:

During the election rally, he asserted that the people of West Bengal have decided to vote for his party, which is all set to put an end to the TMC's 'politics of extortion'.

"We will put an end to the politics of extortion practised by the TMC, break the bua-bhatija (Mamata and nephew Abhishek Banerjee) nexus, end the syndicate raj and save Bengali culture. The BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' by ushering in 'asol paribartan' (real change) in the state," Nadda said.

The polls to the 294-assembly seats will take place in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, for which, the votes will be counted on May 2.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JP NaddaWest Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal Election  
Next
Story

Lockdown anniversary: Courts delivered justice despite COVID-19 pandemic challenges

Must Watch

PT1M41S

Exclusive conversation with Home Minister Amit Shah during a roadshow in Bengal