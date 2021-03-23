WATCH - BJP national president JP Nadda asks public to make way for ambulance during packed roadshow in West Bengal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday (March 23, 2021) saw an ambulance during a packed roadshow in the poll-bound West Bengal and asked the public to make way for it to pass.

Nadda, who was earlier in Assam to release BJP's manifesto, was campaigning for the saffron party in West Midnapore.

Watch:

BJP national president JP Nadda asks to make way for an ambulance amid a packed roadshow in West Midnapore, West Bengal#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/dmNPj451E3 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

During the election rally, he asserted that the people of West Bengal have decided to vote for his party, which is all set to put an end to the TMC's 'politics of extortion'.

"We will put an end to the politics of extortion practised by the TMC, break the bua-bhatija (Mamata and nephew Abhishek Banerjee) nexus, end the syndicate raj and save Bengali culture. The BJP will build 'Sonar Bangla' by ushering in 'asol paribartan' (real change) in the state," Nadda said.

The polls to the 294-assembly seats will take place in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, for which, the votes will be counted on May 2.

