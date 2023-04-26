Watch: Blaze Erupts At Gaur City's 14th Avenue In Greater Noida West; Fire Doused

A fire erupted on the ground floor of L Tower in one of the housing societies in Greater Noida. According to reports, the fire broke out at the flat in Greater Noida's Gaur City 14 Avenue. The flames were seen reaching up to the second floor before it was doused by the fire department. Reports suggested that a flare in the flat temple caused the fire that expanded till the fourth floor. So far, there is no report of any casulaties. It took fire brigade officials around one hour to control the blaze.

This is the second incident of fire in this society in the last one year. In May last year, a fire had broken out in the same society. More details are awaited.