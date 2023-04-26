topStoriesenglish2599407
NewsIndia
NOIDA

Watch: Blaze Erupts At Gaur City's 14th Avenue In Greater Noida West; Fire Doused

According to reports, the fire broke out at the flat in Greater Noida's Gaur City 14 Avenue. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Blaze Erupts At Gaur City's 14th Avenue In Greater Noida West; Fire Doused

A fire erupted on the ground floor of L Tower in one of the housing societies in Greater Noida. According to reports, the fire broke out at the flat in Greater Noida's Gaur City 14 Avenue. The flames were seen reaching up to the second floor before it was doused by the fire department. Reports suggested that a flare in the flat temple caused the fire that expanded till the fourth floor. So far, there is no report of any casulaties. It took fire brigade officials around one hour to control the blaze.

This is the second incident of fire in this society in the last one year. In May last year, a fire had broken out in the same society. More details are awaited. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?