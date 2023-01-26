WATCH- BSF unfurls the National Flag at the Attari border, exchanges sweets with Pak Rangers

Republic Day 2023 Attari border: On Thursday, the 74th Republic Day celebrations, a patriotic fervour and spirit swept the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar. At the Attari-Wagah border, the Border Security Force (BSF) also offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers on this special day.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF unfurled the tricolour a few metres from the zero line and Pakistan posts, sending a clear statement that the country's flag will continue to fly. The motto of the BSF is "Jeevan Paryant Kartavya," or duty until death.

Talking to ANI, BSF commandant Jasbir Singh extended the Republic Day wishes to all the countrymen and said, "JCP Attari has made a unique identity as the symbol of nationality, a retreat ceremony takes place every evening and thousands of people come here daily to encourage the morale of the personnel here."

He further informed that they have organised a number of programmes here and also offered sweets to the Pakistan Rangers as well. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu led the nation on Thursday celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade.