PUNE ACCIDENT NEWS

Watch | Car Flings Woman Into Air Near Pune, Evoking Horrors Of Porsche Crash

The incident took place in Hinjawadi area and a clip of its CCTV footage surfaced on social media which showed the car veering off the road and hitting the woman.

|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 10:24 AM IST|Source: PTI
Pune: A woman walking on a roadside was injured after a speeding car hit her in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Hinjawadi area on Tuesday afternoon and a clip of its CCTV footage surfaced on social media which showed the car veering off the road and hitting the woman, who got flung in the air and fell some distance away.

An official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said prima facie, it appeared the car driver lost control over the wheels.

He said it was not a case of drunk driving and a complaint has not yet been filed by the woman, who hails from neighbouring Mumbai.

"The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the car veered off the road and hit the woman as she was walking along the roadside. The woman received injuries. Her brother and uncle reached there shortly after the incident and took her home. They informed us that they will visit the police station to file a formal complaint," the official said.

A probe is on into the incident, the official said.

Last month, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy hit a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, killing two IT professionals.

