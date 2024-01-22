trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712686
Watch: From Kashmir To Kanyakumari, India Immerses In Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha Celebrations

Ram Lalla's pran partistha ceremony has concluded and the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir has set the stage for joyous festivities across the nation. Temples adorned in vibrant flowers are resonating with the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the sacred town of Ayodhya.

Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
In Ayodhya, the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony, marking the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla, the divine embodiment of Lord Ram's childhood, is unfolding with divine grace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a prominent figure in this momentous occasion, has graced Ayodhya with his presence, joining a diverse gathering that includes representatives from various spiritual and religious sects, tribal communities, and eminent personalities, as reported by PTI.

The meticulous planning by the Ram temple trust ensured that the consecration ceremony commenced at 12:20 pm and concluded promptly by 1 pm. Following this, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the gathering and engage with the 'shramjeevis' who played a pivotal role in the temple's construction, as revealed by a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister visited Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiv temple has been meticulously restored, and performed puja there.

The celebration extends beyond Ayodhya, with various states across India declaring holidays or half-days to allow people to immerse themselves in the joyous atmosphere.

In Amritsar, Punjab, a spectacular 'shobha yatra' unfolded to mark the momentous occasion of the Ram Mandir's inauguration. Simultaneously, in Telangana's Hyderabad, devotees gathered at the Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir, Charminar, to celebrate the auspicious event. The Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed devotees bursting crackers during the 'Bhasma Aarti.'

Cities across India joined in the jubilation, with special events at temples, including the Shri Ram Raja Mandir in Orchha, where 5,100 earthen lamps illuminated the surroundings. In Delhi, the national capital, temples were adorned with flowers and lights, creating a festive ambiance for the consecration ceremony.

At the famous Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, devotees congregated in large numbers to offer prayers, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm for this divine moment. Women in Varanasi applied 'mehendi' and joyously chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' in celebration.

Temples nationwide facilitated the participation of devotees through special live streaming of the consecration ceremony. This grand event in Ayodhya marks a significant milestone following the first phase of the Ram Mandir construction, made possible by the historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

Distinguished leaders across the political spectrum, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj S Bommai, and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, offered prayers at various temples across different cities.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, stands as a testament to architectural marvel. With a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet, the temple is supported by 392 pillars and boasts 44 doors. The intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses on its pillars and walls add to the divine aura.

The Ram Lalla idol, placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, signifies the culmination of the 'pran-pratishtha' rituals that commenced on January 16 from the banks of the Saryu river. This sacred journey is set to conclude on Monday afternoon in the auspicious 'abhijeet muhurta,' marking a historic moment in the cultural and spiritual tapestry of India.

