In Ayodhya, the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony, marking the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla, the divine embodiment of Lord Ram's childhood, is unfolding with divine grace. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a prominent figure in this momentous occasion, has graced Ayodhya with his presence, joining a diverse gathering that includes representatives from various spiritual and religious sects, tribal communities, and eminent personalities, as reported by PTI.

VIDEO | PM Modi reaches the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to perform Pran Pratishtha rituals. #RamMandirPranPrathishtha pic.twitter.com/mZPIVSVVYb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

The meticulous planning by the Ram temple trust ensured that the consecration ceremony commenced at 12:20 pm and concluded promptly by 1 pm. Following this, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address the gathering and engage with the 'shramjeevis' who played a pivotal role in the temple's construction, as revealed by a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/gJp4KSnNp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister visited Kuber Tila, where an ancient Shiv temple has been meticulously restored, and performed puja there.

The celebration extends beyond Ayodhya, with various states across India declaring holidays or half-days to allow people to immerse themselves in the joyous atmosphere.

In Amritsar, Punjab, a spectacular 'shobha yatra' unfolded to mark the momentous occasion of the Ram Mandir's inauguration. Simultaneously, in Telangana's Hyderabad, devotees gathered at the Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir, Charminar, to celebrate the auspicious event. The Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, witnessed devotees bursting crackers during the 'Bhasma Aarti.'

#WATCH | Punjab: 'Shobha yatra' being taken out in Amritsar, ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya today. pic.twitter.com/6EfSbJhNDQ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Devotees burst crackers during the 'Bhasma Aarti' performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/dDZn6MbuxE — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Cities across India joined in the jubilation, with special events at temples, including the Shri Ram Raja Mandir in Orchha, where 5,100 earthen lamps illuminated the surroundings. In Delhi, the national capital, temples were adorned with flowers and lights, creating a festive ambiance for the consecration ceremony.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 5,100 earthen lamps lit at Shri Ram Raja Mandir, in Orchha. (21.01) pic.twitter.com/pD8rsedY83 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

At the famous Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, devotees congregated in large numbers to offer prayers, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm for this divine moment. Women in Varanasi applied 'mehendi' and joyously chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' in celebration.

VIDEO | Visuals from Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Connaught Place ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPratishtha #AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/7q0QeuNMBM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

Temples nationwide facilitated the participation of devotees through special live streaming of the consecration ceremony. This grand event in Ayodhya marks a significant milestone following the first phase of the Ram Mandir construction, made possible by the historic Supreme Court judgment in 2019 on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

#WATCH | Devotees sing Ram Bhajan at Shri Bhagya Laxmi Mandir, Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana.



Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha ceremony to take place today. pic.twitter.com/Zq7w3feIcY — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Distinguished leaders across the political spectrum, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj S Bommai, and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, offered prayers at various temples across different cities.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offers prayers at Shri Sanatan Dharm Mandir in Delhi's Darya Ganj on the occasion of the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya today. pic.twitter.com/9tQghRox29 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Mandir, on the occasion of the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha in Ayodhya today. pic.twitter.com/rc0y6ZUHiD January 22, 2024

VIDEO | Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp offers prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPratishtha #AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/aNnzKhoG2t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | Goa CM Pramod Sawant visits and offers prayers at Rudreshwar Temple in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/5hhK9JCVMI — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

VIDEO | Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader @BSBommai offers prayers at Sree Maruthi Temple in Bengaluru ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPratishtha #AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/d450sGo5JI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

भव्य दिव्य अतुल्य



January 22-12:29 PM: The exact moment when aspirations of a billion plus people sprang to life.



An entire civilisation has been rekindled with the Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram Lala.



Harijan Colony, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/BFZ4eypino January 22, 2024

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, stands as a testament to architectural marvel. With a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet, the temple is supported by 392 pillars and boasts 44 doors. The intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses on its pillars and walls add to the divine aura.

The Ram Lalla idol, placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, signifies the culmination of the 'pran-pratishtha' rituals that commenced on January 16 from the banks of the Saryu river. This sacred journey is set to conclude on Monday afternoon in the auspicious 'abhijeet muhurta,' marking a historic moment in the cultural and spiritual tapestry of India.