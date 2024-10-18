WATCH: Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar’s Last Moments Captured By Israeli Military Drone

Israel announced on Thursday that it had successfully killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a key conspirator of the October 7, 2023, attack against the country. His remains were uncovered amid the rubble in Gaza, discovered by Israeli forces during a confrontation in Rafah. Authorities confirmed his identity through DNA testing, dental records, and fingerprints. Israeli military officials reported that Sinwar's remains were found alongside a bulletproof vest, grenades, and 40,000 shekels.

Footage released by the Israeli military shows the final moments of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, captured by a drone surveying the area. In the video, Sinwar, visibly wounded, can be seen desperately trying to throw a piece of wood at the drone in an attempt to avoid detection. Shortly after, another strike hit the building, causing it to collapse and killing Sinwar along with two other militants.

Raw footage of Yahya Sinwar’s last moments: pic.twitter.com/GJGDlu7bie — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) October 17, 2024

According to a PTI report, Yahya Sinwar, a long-time Hamas leader, was known for his strict discipline and authoritarian style. Born in a Gaza refugee camp in 1962, Sinwar became involved with Hamas from the very beginning, leading its security forces and hunting down informants working for Israel. Sinwar's role in the October 7 attack, which claimed over 1,200 lives and led to the abduction of around 250 Israelis, placed him high on Israel's most-wanted list.