Watch: Imran Khan brutally trolled over 'excited to be in Russia' comments in Moscow

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is currently on a visit to Russia - a first by any head of state from Pakistan in over 20 years. The visit, scheduled long ago, incidentally fell on the day when Russia announced a complete military action against Ukraine. Despite the tense situation in Russia, Pakistan went ahead with its Prime Minister's visit to Moscow.

As Imran Khan arrived in Moscow today - the Pakistan side was embarrassed as no ministers from the Russian state was present to receive him and only a few officials of the government greeted him.

However, a visibly overzealous Khan made weird comments while interacting a Russian official - "What a time to be here. I am excited to be here". Putin was brutally trolled on social media as people pointed out the insensitive tone of his statement amid a full-scale war.

Later in the day, Imran Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Khan began his engagements in Moscow by laying a wreath at "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier", hours after the Russian President ordered a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, ignoring last-minute appeals and warnings from the West. President Putin is holding a meeting with Prime Minister Khan in the Kremlin, state-run TASS news agency reported.