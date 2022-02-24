हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan trolled

Watch: Imran Khan brutally trolled over 'excited to be in Russia' comments in Moscow

As Imran Khan arrived in Moscow today - the Pakistan side was embarrassed as no ministers from the Russian state was present to receive him and only a few officials of the government greeted him.

Watch: Imran Khan brutally trolled over &#039;excited to be in Russia&#039; comments in Moscow
Pakistan PM Imran Khan is currently on a visit to Russia.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan is currently on a visit to Russia - a first by any head of state from Pakistan in over 20 years. The visit, scheduled long ago, incidentally fell on the day when Russia announced a complete military action against Ukraine. Despite the tense situation in Russia, Pakistan went ahead with its Prime Minister's visit to Moscow.

As Imran Khan arrived in Moscow today - the Pakistan side was embarrassed as no ministers from the Russian state was present to receive him and only a few officials of the government greeted him.

However, a visibly overzealous Khan made weird comments while interacting a Russian official - "What a time to be here. I am excited to be here". Putin was brutally trolled on social media as people pointed out the insensitive tone of his statement amid a full-scale war.

Later in the day, Imran Khan met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Khan began his engagements in Moscow by laying a wreath at "Tomb of the Unknown Soldier", hours after the Russian President ordered a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, ignoring last-minute appeals and warnings from the West. President Putin is holding a meeting with Prime Minister Khan in the Kremlin, state-run TASS news agency reported.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Imran Khan trolledImran KhanPakistanImran Khan Russia visit
Next
Story

Dollar exchange stopped, stuck in Ukraine: Indian students share ordeal

Must Watch

PT4M58S

Russia Ukraine War: Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin