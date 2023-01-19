topStoriesenglish
WATCH: Massive fire breaks out at building in Hyderabad, fire tenders deployed

The incident is captured on camera, with black smoke rising from the building and covering the surrounding neighbourhood, details below.

Jan 19, 2023

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a building in Hyderabad's Ramgopalpet neighbourhood on Thursday. The fire brigade and other officials have arrived and are trying to extinguish the fire. According to reports, seven fire engines were deployed to the location to extinguish the fire. According to the DCP central zone, the fire started about 11:30 a.m. on the ground and first levels of a five-story building. On the ground and first levels, there was a sportswear fabric showroom.

“It's a commercial complex, there is a lot of fabric material inside - especially knitwear. Police personnel, State Fire Dept, officials from GHMC, disaster response force also here. We have already evacuated all the surrounding buildings,” says Vikram Singh Mann, Addl CP (Law & Order) as quoted by ANI.

The incident is captured on camera, with black smoke rising from the building and covering the surrounding neighbourhood. Police and firefighters are attempting to limit the damage. 

"Four people have been rescued but we cannot tell with full conviction that there is no one left in the building," Chandra said.According to the police, the reason for the fire is unknown and the fire department is working hard to control the fire."There is still smoke coming out of the building. DRF officials, police and fire department officials are working together to control the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be known," DCP told ANI. No casualty has been reported so far.

