Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Dombivli, Maharashtra; 30 Evacuated

Fire engulfed a Chemical factory at Dombivli in Maharastra’s Thane district on Thursday after four boilers exploded.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: May 23, 2024, 03:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A massive fire engulfed a Chemical factory at Dombivli in Maharastra’s Thane district on Thursday. as per reports, the fire broke out after four boilers exploded inside the factory. The incident was reported from Phase 2 of the Dombivli MIDC area. 

According to initial reports, due to fire the stored chemicals in the factory got inflamed triggering a huge blaze. The fire seems to have spread to the surrounding locality. 

As per reports, about 30 individuals have been evacuated from the structure. Ambulances and more than ten fire engines are present at the location. Officials estimate that it may take over four hours to douse the fire.

No causalities have been reported so far, however, some people were injured in the explosion. 

This is a developing story.

