New Delhi: An official said that a huge blaze erupted in a fireworks factory on Tuesday, claiming the lives of three people and leaving 40 others wounded in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh. The incident prompted people to flee for their lives. The official said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav contacted the relevant authorities and asked for information about the incident. He has also called for a high level over the incident.

People injured in the massive fire that broke out in a firecracker factory in Harda, are being shifted to a hospital for treatment. Fire tenders have reached the spot, several people are feared trapped.

Some clips of the incident appeared on social media, displaying a massive fire with sporadic blasts occurring at the location and people escaping to safety.

More details are yet to come.