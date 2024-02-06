trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718255
NewsIndia
FIRECRAKERS FACTORY BLAST

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts In Fireworks Factory In MP's Harda, 3 Killed , 40 Injured

An official said that a huge blaze erupted in a fireworks factory on Tuesday, claiming the lives of three people and leaving 40 others wounded in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: Massive Fire Erupts In Fireworks Factory In MP's Harda, 3 Killed , 40 Injured

New Delhi: An official said that a huge blaze erupted in a fireworks factory on Tuesday, claiming the lives of three people and leaving 40 others wounded in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh. The incident prompted people to flee for their lives. The official said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav contacted the relevant authorities and asked for information about the incident. He has also called for a high level over the incident.

People injured in the massive fire that broke out in a firecracker factory in Harda, are being shifted to a hospital for treatment. Fire tenders have reached the spot, several people are feared trapped.

Some clips of the incident appeared on social media, displaying a massive fire with sporadic blasts occurring at the location and people escaping to safety.

More details are yet to come.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?