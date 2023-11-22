Watch: Rahul Gandhi Compares PM Modi, Adani With Pickpockets In Rajasthan

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi today compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani with pickpocket. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, the Congress leader said that pickpocket never come alone, they come in a group of three, while one diverts the victim's attention, second cuts the pocket from behind. He then went on to say that PM Modi comes on television from the front to divert people's attention and then Adani comes from behind and takes the money.

"The pickpocket never comes alone. He cannot cut your pocket if he would come alone. There are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance. The one coming from the front will divert your attention and as soon your mind is diverted, the number 2 comes from behind and cuts your pocket using a blade. The third one watches people to alert the two in case there is any threat," said Rahul Gandhi.

He then went on to add, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your attention. He comes on TV from the front and distracts the public by raising topics of Hindu-Muslim, demonetization or GST. Meanwhile, Adani comes from behind and takes the money while Amit Shah watches from the distance that if someone comes in between, he will beat them using sticks."

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally in Bharatpur, says, "The pickpocket never comes alone, there are three people. One comes from the front, one from the back and one from the distance... Prime Minister Narendra Modi's job is to divert your… pic.twitter.com/BDiZX0gStH November 22, 2023

This is yet another attack on Modi by Gandhi ahead of voting for the Rajasthan Election. After India's World Cup loss, Rahul Gandhi indirectly called Modi a 'panauti' blaming him for the final drubbing.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The BJP and the ruling Congress are locked in a close contest in the state.