WATCH: Shahi Imam Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui makes CONTROVERSIAL remark, says 'Giving election tickets to Muslim women are against ISLAM'

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmedabad, Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, attacked the political parties that gave tickets to Muslim women in the elections on Sunday. It is important that, before this, the Shahi Imam had shared a message regarding the Gujarat elections on Saturday. In which he appealed to Muslims to vote unitedly. Ahmedabad's Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui said during a media interaction on Sunday that those who want to weaken Islam give election tickets to Muslim women. Such people are against Islam. He further asked whether there was no man left who could be given a ticket in the election?

Shahi Imam Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui said that if you have raised the issue of Islam, I want to tell you that you will not see a single woman during Namaz. The most important thing in Islam is prayer. If it was reasonable for women to come in front of people like this, they would not have been stopped from going to the mosque. The mosque is banned because there is a place for women in Islam. He further said that those who field Muslim women in the election arena are rebelling against Islam. There is no dearth of men in our religion. Earlier, Imam had said that in 2012, the Jamalpura seat of Ahmedabad was also captured by the BJP due to division of Muslim votes. This time we had to vote together. Muslims should make one victorious, who represents them.

Let us tell you that the voting for the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections is going to be held on Monday. Shabbir himself will also go to Ahmedabad and vote in the second phase of elections on December 5, 2022. This time in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party is also exerting its full strength. In this, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid said that there is no scope for a third party in Gujarat.