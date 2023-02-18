topStoriesenglish2574622
NewsIndia
VALENTINE'S DAY

Watch: Woman Catches Daughter Red Handed With Boyfriend on Valentine's Day, Beats Them With Slipper; Netizens React

Valentine's Day symbolizes love and allows couples to express love but can prove to be disastrous for those having secret relations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Woman Catches Daughter Red Handed With Boyfriend on Valentine's Day, Beats Them With Slipper; Netizens React

Valentine's Day has just passed. The day that symbolizes love and allows couples to express love, can prove to be disastrous for those having secret relations. A video has gone viral on social media in which a woman can be seen spotting her daughter with her boyfriend on the roof. The video appears to be shot from a neighbouring roof and the audio suggests that the man recording the video helped the woman find the boy who was hiding due to fear. As soon as the woman spotted the boy, she starts beating him with a slipper, however, the boy managed to flee.

The mother then moves towards his daughter who pleads with folded hand to be forgiven. However, the woman can be seen beating her daughter with slippers in the video.

While the video was posted by a Twitter user on February 14, the source of the video is unknown. Also, it's not confirmed whether the video is from 2023 or is an old one. The video gave netizens a field day on social media.

Reacting to the video, netizens shared various memes on Twitter. Check some of them here:

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 and the day remains in controversy every year as many right-wing organisations are opposed to the idea.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'