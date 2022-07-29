Water sports changing lives of Kashmiri youth, 80 players get govt job

Srinagar: Water sports, which was an alien idea for the Kashmiri youth a few years ago, has become the leading sport for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir today. This new activity is now providing jobs to the players who had exceptionally performed in water sports. "The Jammu and Kashmir government has selected 80 water sports players for different government jobs in various departments under SRO-349,” a J&K official said.

Thanks to the PM package for water sports which has boosted the facilities for these sports in Jammu Kashmir and provided world-class centres and equipment to the youths and kids of Jammu Kashmir and today Jammu Kashmir is leading in the country in the water sports category.

Bilquis Mir, who is the first women's water sports coach in the country, and an international kayaking player is presently the Water sports director of Jammu Kashmir.

Mir said, "In 1985 Kayaking and Canoeing was started in 4 states of India and J&K was instrumental in developing these sports due to being blessed with natural water resources, but the erstwhile state was lacking in infrastructure, and it was a few years ago that this sport was taken on priority and today it's paying back."

"Today Jammu Kashmir UT is leading in India in the water sports category “In past 4 years water sports has emerged and flourished rapidly in Jammu Kashmir and the players have won more than 100 medals which include almost 50% representation of women,” and now around 80 players under this sports category are selected for government jobs," said Mir water sports director of Jammu Kashmir.

"J&K has huge potential in water sports and the region is blessed with a number of water bodies that can be used to facilitate water sports. “Recently Fist ever Rowing National level championship was organised here in which around 23 states of India participated, and the equipment provided to them was of world’s best equipment which brings Jammu Kashmir on the national map,” an official said

The players are getting international-level training and equipment. Director Bilquis recalling the past said "When I started I had to struggle a lot, I had no role model at that time and it was quite difficult for me to achieve all this in a male dominant society but ai stuck to the mantra "where there is a will there is a way" and today I can feel the change my struggle has brought as many girls are taking this sport.

In the coming time, national-level water sports camps and championships will be organised here in which top players from all over the country will be seen playing this sport on the wild waters of Kashmir and Jammu.

“Kashmir could be the next destination for National and International water sports events and for future, the dream is to make J&K hub of the water sports in the country, and take the students to Asian games and Olympics, she said.

To encourage water sports in the Jammu region as well, a similar Water Sports Centre is coming up at Ranjit-Sagar lake, Basoli.

Wular and Manasbal lakes are also in focus for the future development of water sports in the Kashmir region.

Government is of thought that water sports should be the state sport, As Jammu Kashmir is having best water resources across the globe and are very nice to play this sport.

(By Syed Shadaab Ali)