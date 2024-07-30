Wayanad Landslide Tragedy: PM Modi Speaks With Kerala CM, Assures Swift Action

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and promised the Kerala government full support from the Centre in response to the massive landslide that hit Kerala’s district of Wayanad on Tuesday morning leaving at least 19 dead as per Zee news TV.

PM Modi expressed concerns on social media platform ‘X’, he wrote, “Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured. Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there.”

More than 400 people are believed to be trapped after massive landslides hit mountainous regions near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition and former Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, announced that he will reach out to Union ministers to seek all available help for Wayanad.

“I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon,” said Rahul Gandhi on ‘X’.

Gandhi further added, “I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts. I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad. I urge all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.”

According to the Chief Minister of Kerala’s office, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed immediate coordination of rescue efforts in Wayanad following the severe landslide. He stated that the entire government is engaged in the response, with Ministers overseeing and managing the operations.

According to a medical officer quoted by ANI, at least 48 people are receiving treatment, and four bodies have been taken to the Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences.

Residents report that many people might be trapped in the affected areas, while rescue efforts are being delayed by ongoing heavy rain.

In response to the severe weather, the weather department has issued a red alert for Wayanad, forecasting intense rainfall. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for eight other districts—Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod—expecting extremely heavy rainfall in these regions.