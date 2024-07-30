At least 5 Killed As Massive Landslide Hits Kerala’s Wayanad District, Hundreds Feared Trapped

At least five individuals, including two children, died in landslides that struck Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, reported PTI citing local authorities. The fatalities included four people, one of whom was a child, in Chooralmala town, and a one-year-old child from a Nepali family in Thondernad village, according to district officials.

A massive landslide hit various hilly regions near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early Tuesday morning, leaving hundred people feared trapped in the rubble, reported PTI.

According to PTI, a video statement by UDF MLA T Siddique mentioned that district officials are developing plans to airlift individuals from the Mundakkai region.

He added, "We do not yet have full details on the missing and deceased from the landslides. Several areas are inaccessible, and NDRF teams are working to reach these locations."

The Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has announced that Fireforce and NDRF teams are on the ground in the affected area, with another NDRF team heading to Wayanad.

Two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been directed to proceed to Wayanad to support the rescue operations, as stated in a KSDMA Facebook update.

Reports from residents indicate that many individuals may be trapped in the affected areas. Rescue operations are facing significant delays due to continuous heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile,the weather department has issued a red alert for Wayanad, forecasting severe rain. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for eight other districts—Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod—predicting extremely heavy rainfall in these areas.