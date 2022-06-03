The results of the Madhyamik Exam 2022 have been released. The success rate is 86.6 percent. The female students are a little behind the male students. But overall, in terms of the participation of the examinees in the Madhyamik, the rate has increased quite a bit. Covid time has passed. However, with the precautionary measures, this year's secondary examination was held in the hall, not online. Next year i.e. 2023, the Board of Secondary Education (WBCSE) will also conduct the secondary examination in the same way. As soon as the results were announced on Friday, board president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay also announced the schedule of next year's examination. Take a look at the schedule of secondary examination in 2023.

The exam will begin on February 23 and end on March 4

February 23, 2023 – First language

February 24, 2023 – Second Language

February 25, 2023 – Geography

February 27, 2023 – History

February 28, 2023 – Life Sciences

March 2, 2023 – Mathematics

March 3, 2023 – Physics

March 4, 2024 – Optional Subjects.

This year i.e. in 2022, the Madhyamik exam started on March 7, and ended on the 16th. But next year its going to begin on February. The secondary examination is usually held at this time every year. However, in 2020-21, it took time to complete the syllabus due to the long closure of schools due to Covid-19. Board president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay said, "I also had to make a little cuts to the curriculum. However, next year i.e. in 2023, the secondary examination will be held in the full syllabus."

The number of secondary students in 2022 was around 11 lakh. This number is increasing every year. So in 2023, the number of candidates is expected to increase a little more.