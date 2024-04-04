'We Look Forward To Results': US On Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Murder Plot Probe By India

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the US Department of State has reiterated its commitment to conducting a comprehensive investigation into the alleged foiled assassination plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an India-designated terrorist. The State Department has made it abundantly clear to the Indian government that it expects a thorough probe into the matter. During a routine press briefing, Mathew Miller, the official spokesperson for the US Department of State, declined to disclose any specifics regarding India's internal investigation. However, he emphasized the US's eagerness to learn the outcomes of the Indian inquiry.

Miller stated, "We have made clear to the Government of India that we want to see them conduct a full investigation, and we continue to look forward to the results of that investigation, but I don't have any updates to offer."

India-US Cooperation In Investigation

In an interview with news agency ANI, Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, acknowledged the collaborative efforts between India and the United States in investigating the alleged plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He underscored the importance of respecting international boundaries and the rule of law, asserting that no government employee should be involved in a plot to assassinate a foreign citizen.

Garcetti emphasized, "For any of us, just abstractly, that has to be a red line. No government or government employee can be involved in the alleged assassination of one of your own citizens. That's just an unacceptable red line." He commended the joint investigative efforts between New Delhi and Washington, highlighting the strength and closeness of the India-US relationship.

India's Response

Responding to Garcetti's remarks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that the case was being thoroughly investigated based on the information provided. He reiterated India's commitment to addressing the matter appropriately. "The position of my government is that in this particular case, there has been certain information provided to us that we are investigating," Jaishankar affirmed during a press conference in the national capital.

US Justice Department's Indictment

According to the indictment filed by the US Justice Department, Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national currently in custody, has been charged with the murder-for-hire of Pannun. The Department alleged that a yet-to-be-identified Indian government employee recruited Gupta to hire a hitman for the alleged assassination, which was thwarted by US authorities.

India's Inquiry Commission

The US envoy also acknowledged India's establishment of an inquiry commission to examine the matter, expressing appreciation for the proactive steps taken by Indian authorities.