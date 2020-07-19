We never demanded floor test in Rajasthan, just watching Congress's fight, says BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria

Amid the ongoing political slugfest in Rajasthan, opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday (July 19) said that the BJP had never called for a floor test in Rajasthan and the party does not event want floor test in near future.

"We are watching their fight. When the time is right and we have to do something, we will discuss and move in that direction. As of now, we are being unnecessarily dragged into this matter," Kataria told ANI.

In a related development, Congress MLA Rajendra Guda claimed on Sunday that businessman Sanjay Jain, who was arrested by SOG, Rajasthan Police, for his alleged involvement in toppling Rajasthan government, had come to him eight months back. Guda added that Jain asked him to meet BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and others.

"There are other agents like him but they didn't succeed in their attempts. Sanjay Jain had been active for a long time. We are more than 100 in number (MLAs). We have the majority. If we didn't have majority, they (BJP) would have demanded a floor test. They know that we have it, so they are not demanding floor test," Guda added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (July 18) met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and handed him a letter confirming that two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) are backing his government.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said the meeting between CM Gehlot and Governor Mishra lasted for about 45 minutes and during the meeting CM Gehlot also briefed Governor Mishra about the steps taken by his government to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

The two BTP MLAs also addressed a joint press conference with Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara, announcing their support to CM Gehlot-led government.

In 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, Congress currently has 107 MLAs, including Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs who have been issued notices of disqualification by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi.