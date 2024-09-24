Weather Forecast: Delhi Temperature To Rise 37°C, Rain Expected Tomorrow

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which is 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to peak at around 37 degrees Celsius. This follows a warm Monday, where the city experienced a high of 37 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, marking the highest temperature recorded for the month so far.

Humidity levels in the city fluctuated between 53% and 93% on Monday, with a recorded minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above the norm. The city has gone without rain for four consecutive days, with the last recorded maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Monsoon Developments

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has started to withdraw from certain parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh, occurring earlier than the typical withdrawal date of September 17. The IMD has indicated that conditions are becoming favorable for the monsoon's retreat from more areas in West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat within the next 24 hours.

Rain Predictions Ahead

While the standard monsoon withdrawal date for Delhi is September 25, the IMD has yet to confirm the exact timeline for the capital. However, a return of rain is anticipated starting Wednesday night, likely leading to a decrease in temperatures. A light rain is expected on Wednesday night, with more significant rainfall and gusty winds of 25-35 km/h projected for Thursday and Friday. Additional light rain is also forecasted for Saturday, with maximum temperatures expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and drop to 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.