Weather Update: Deep Depression Triggers Heavy Rainfall In Odisha, Floods Worsen In Southern Districts

Due to the deep depression over Odisha, the flood situation in the southern parts of the state, particularly in Malkangiri and Koraput districts, has worsened. Continuous heavy rainfall has led to flooding in 560 villages across these regions, leaving residents in a state of crisis. According to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), more than 1,700 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and moved to temporary shelter centers to ensure their safety.

Odisha Government Takes Charge Amid Crisis

In response to the critical situation, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, following consultations with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujhari, has assigned three senior officials to oversee relief and rescue operations. Director General of Police (Fire Services) Sundhansu Sarangi, Secretary of the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department Bishnupada Sethi, and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Southern Division) Charan Meena have been tasked with managing the escalating crisis in Malkangiri.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded in Affected Areas

The SRC office reported that Malkangiri Block experienced the highest rainfall at 253 mm, while three blocks—Malkangiri, Chitrakonda, and Khairput—recorded over 200 mm. Additionally, six blocks in Malkangiri and Koraput received more than 100 mm of rainfall, causing severe flooding in these areas. Water overflowed the bridges between Pangam and Motu Road in Malkangiri, disrupting transportation and leaving several areas cut off.

Rescue Operations Underway in Flood-Hit Villages

Six teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in Malkangiri, with two teams actively engaged in rescue missions. More than 60 villagers, including two farmers, have already been rescued, while several others remain stranded, some seeking shelter on rooftops in the Poteru area of Malkangiri.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Multiple Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts, including Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Bolangir, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangapur, and Puri. The IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of these districts, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours in isolated locations, further raising concerns about flooding and damage to infrastructure.