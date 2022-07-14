New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the following days in several states. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, West Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana today (July 14); Himachal Pradesh on July 14 and 15, Uttarakhand on July 14, 15, 17 and 18; Uttar Pradesh on 18th and over East Rajasthan during the next 2 days till July 16.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat in the last 24 hours and many areas in Navsari went under knee-deep water as some rivers in the district were in spate, officials said on Thursday. Authorities rescued 45 people stranded in the Tapi and Vadodara districts in the early hours of Thursday, a state government release said. Heavy showers have been lashing many parts of the state since the last four days. The IMD has predicted heavy rains during the day at several places across Gujarat, including north and south parts of the state and the Saurashtra region.

In Telangana, more than 19,000 people have been shifted to relief camps as rains continued to pound several parts of the state leading to the inundation of low-lying areas. More than 10 people have died in various rain-related incidents like wall collapse and electrocution. The Telangana government has announced education institutes in the state will remain closed till Saturday because of continuous rain that inundated low-lying areas and damaged road links in several places.

The IMD has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on July 17; Vidarbha on 17th; Chhattisgarh on 16th & 17th; Odisha till 16th; Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat region on 15th.

Maharashtra has also been getting very heavy rainfall. All the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area remained closed on Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast, officials said.

Heavy rain and flash floods damaged a foot-over bridge in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri causing much inconvenience to the people. People are forced to cross the rivulet in waist-deep water for commuting. The rain has also damaged the crops of the local farmers.