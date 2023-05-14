Weather Update: IMD Predicts Fresh Spell Of Heatwave, Rise In Temperature by 2-3 Degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Country will witness a fresh spell of heatwave today and the maximum temperatures will increase 2-4 degrees Celcius over parts of peninsular India during the next 5 days. The Northeastern states of the country are likely to witness heavy rains under the influence of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha'

Heatwave In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha and the maximum temperature will settle 5-6 degrees above normal. Heatwaves will sweep West Rajasthan and the maximum temperature is likely to exceed 45 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has also predicted a fresh spell of heatwaves over East India, especially over Gangtic West Bengal during May 15-16. Heatwaves are also likely to prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha during May 15-17.

IMD Presdicts Rise In Temperature

According to IMD, Maximum temperatures are likely to increase over most parts of the country, Central India is likely to witness an increase of 2-3 degrees Celcius during the next 2 days. In South India, the temperature is likely to rise 2-4 degrees over most parts of the region during the next 5 days while no significant change is likely in the maximum temperature of East India.

Cyclone Mocha: Heavy Rains In Northeastern States

Meanwhile, under the influence of extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha', heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during May 14-17.