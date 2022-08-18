Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a new spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall over east-central India from Thursday (August 18, 2022). The weather department said several parts of India will receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days. The Met Office also said that the current heavy rainfall spell over Gujarat and south Rajasthan is likely to reduce in the next few days.

The weather department, in its latest weather bulletin, said, "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch on 17th & 18th and over Konkan & Goa on 17th, 20th & 21st August, 2022."

The weather agency also predicted that subdued rainfall in southern parts of the Peninsula is expected to continue during the next three to four days except in Tamil Nadu where it is likely to be isolated heavy rainfall till August 19.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 20 and 21, over Vidarbha on August 21 and over Odisha on August 19 and 20.

Check IMD’s rainfall predictions here:

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Rajasthan & Gujarat Region on 17th, East Rajasthan & ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 17th & 21st; Saurashtra & Kutch on 17th & 18th and over Konkan & Goa on 17th, 20th & 21st August, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall over West Rajasthan on 17th August, 2022.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Gujarat State on 17th August, 2022.

- Under the influence of likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal around 19th August, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during 18th-21st August, 2022.

- solated heavy rainfall with and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 18th & 19th; Odisha during 18th-20th; Jharkhand on 19th & 20th; East M.P & Chhattisgarh during 19th-21st; Vidarbha on 20th & 21st and over West Madhya Pradesh on 21st Aug.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh on 20th & 21st; Vidarbha on 21st and over Odisha on 19th & 20th August, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 18th-20th; Himachal Pradesh during 19th-21st and over East Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 20th August, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 19th; Assam & Meghalaya during 19th-21st and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 18th-21st Aug.

- Scattered to isolated light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 17th & 18th August, 2022.