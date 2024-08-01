Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In Delhi And Kerala Today- Check Full Forecast

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rain in Delhi and Kerala for Thursday, issuing an orange alert for the national capital. States on orange alert for heavy rain include Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

IMD predicts thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR

IMD has warned Delhi residents about slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localized waterlogging in low-lying areas due to heavy showers. Intermittent showers are expected in Delhi until August 5. IMD's nowcast warning predicts thunderstorms in the national capital.

More rainfall in Kerala

The death toll has risen to 276, with over 200 injured following a series of landslides near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district. More rain is forecasted in Kerala until August 4 after heavy downpours earlier this week. A yellow alert is in effect for most districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode. Heavy rain is expected in the state from August 1 to 4, with more intense rain likely on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rainfall in few regions of Maharashtra

In July, Kerala has recorded above-average rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts, and a yellow alert for Thane district from August 1. The IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Maharashtra until August 3, in Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2, in Goa on August 2 and 3, and in Gujarat on August 3.

According to IMD's press release, "Very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on 1 and 2 August and South Interior Karnataka until August 2." A red alert has been issued for the coastal and south interior regions of Karnataka, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert is in place for other areas of the state.

Moisture-laden southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to bring very heavy rainfall to Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from July 30 to August 1.