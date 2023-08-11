Weather Update: IMD Predicts More Rains In These Parts Of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

The Zonal Meteorological Center situated in Lucknow has provided a weather forecast for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming days. The center predicts a series of rainy days ahead. On August 12, the forecast indicates widespread rainfall across the state. Western Uttar Pradesh and certain areas in Purvanchal are expected to experience rainfall during this period. There's also a cautionary prediction for heavy rainfall in isolated locations within eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The state of Uttar Pradesh is expected to encounter rain on August 12, both in the western and eastern regions. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and lightning in some areas of the eastern part. Moving forward, August 13 is predicted to bring rain to western Uttar Pradesh and isolated areas in the eastern part. The subsequent days, August 14, 15, and 16, also hold chances of rain across the state.

The Meteorological Department specifically identifies regions including Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Santakbirnagar, and Basti, where intense rainfall might occur along with their adjacent areas. An alert has been issued for approximately 28 districts due to anticipated thunderstorms and lightning.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red' Alert and 'Orange' Alert for most of the districts of Uttarakhand from August 11 to August 14. There has been heavy rain in many districts of the state for the last couple of days, causing waterlogging and flooding and disrupting the normal lives of the people.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday rescued several people trapped in their houses in the Kashipur area in Rudrapur, which have been submerged in waters due to the heavy rain. According to the officials, about 80 people trapped in the submerged houses were safely evacuated with the help of rafts and taken to a safe place by the SDRF team after reaching the spot and carrying out the rescue operation. (With agency inputs)