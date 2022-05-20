हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Weather Update

Weather Update: No relief for North India from heatwave yet- check IMD's forecast here

As per the IMD’s latest update, “A brief fresh spell of heatwave conditions likely over Northwest & Central India during 19th to 20th May and abatement thereafter due to wet Wet spell over Northwest India during 22nd to 24th May.

Weather Update: No relief for North India from heatwave yet- check IMD&#039;s forecast here

Weather Update: While southern India receives moderate to light showers, Northern India might have to wait for relief from the scorching heat as it is likely to continue witnessing the heatwaves conditions with temperatures to stand between 42-44 degrees Celsius. However, slight relief is possible after this brief spell of a heatwave after May 20, said India Meteorological Department on Friday. As per the IMD’s latest update, “A brief fresh spell of heatwave conditions likely over Northwest & Central India during 19th to 20th May and abatement thereafter due to wet Wet spell over Northwest India during 22nd to 24th May 2022.

Meanwhile, Delhiites on Friday woke up again to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning while the maximum temperature in the capital is likely to soar to 44 degrees celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, the IMD said.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 58 per cent, the weather office said.

The city air quality was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI was 206 at 9:03 am, according to the data from SAFAR-India Air Quality Service.

Punjab and Haryana weather

Hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits. IMD predicted that the mercury will rise to 45-degree Celsius mark by Friday and has issued a “yellow” alert warning of a heatwave in parts of Punjab on Friday.

Rajasthan weather

Heatwave conditions continued in most parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with many places registering temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said adding that the condition is likely to remain the same for the next 24 hours.

Barmer and Dholpur were recorded as the hottest places in the state, recording over 47 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Sangria in Hanumangarh district recorded the maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu at 46.6 degrees Celsius, Karauli and Pilani each 46.5 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar at 46.2 degrees Celsius, Nagaur at 46.1 degrees Celsius, Bikaner at and Jaisalmer each 46 degrees Celsius, Baran 45.9 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh weather conditions

Banda in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded a temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country as per IMD adding that a heatwave is likely to prevail till May 20.

At 45.4 degrees Celsius, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh saw the second-highest maximum temperature across India, while Prayagraj in the same state registered 45.2°C.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Weather UpdateDelhi WeatherIndia weatherHeatwavesIMD
Next
Story

AIIMS removes user charges for medical tests up to Rs 300 but doubles ward charges

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Namaste India: CBI raids Lalu-Rabri's house