Weather Update: Rain Likely in Punjab, Rajasthan; Snowfall In Kashmir, Uttarakhand

The Indian Meteorological Department today said that weather is likely to turn colder in Punjab, Rajasthan and other northern states. According to the IMD, there will be rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms with strong winds in Punjab between 18 and 22 February. The Met department also said that light to moderate rain may occur in Haryana, Chandigarh and Western Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said that due to Western Disturbance, stormy winds at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour may occur in Punjab during 18 to 20 February and in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan on 19 and 20 February. There are also chances of a storm with a speed of 50 km per hour in some places.

It also said that there are chances of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in Rajasthan on 19 and 20 February. Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in most areas of Kashmir Valley from 18 to 21 February, while there may be light to moderate rain in the plains and low-lying areas. During this period, there may be light to moderate rain in most areas of Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and heavy rain and snowfall in some parts of these states.

There is a possibility of hailstorms in different parts of Jammu today, Himachal Pradesh today and tomorrow and Uttarakhand till February 20. At the same time, there may be hailstorms in various areas of Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh till 19 and 20 February.

There is a possibility of snowfall along with rain in Uttarakhand once again from Sunday. The Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for hailstorms with lightning in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts. There are chances of snowfall in areas at altitudes above 3500 meters in these districts. According to the forecast issued by the Meteorological Center, the weather is likely to change between 18 and 20 February.