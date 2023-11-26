'Well Done Beta': PM Modi Lauds Little Girl Waving Tricolour In 'Bharat Mata' Attire During Election Rally In Telangana- Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded a little girl who attended his rally in the Nirmal district of Telangana in the attire of 'Bharat Mata.' PM while addressing the public meeting noticed the little kid who donned Bharat Mata attire and was continuously waving the tricolour national flag and said that she is an inspiration to all.

Recognizing the presence of the young girl in the rally, PM Modi waved at her and exchanged a 'Namaste' as she joined her hands to greet the Prime Minister in the state heading into elections.

PM Narendra Modi waves at girl who had come dressed as 'Bharat Mata' during his rally in Nirmal, Telangana#NarendraModi #TelanganaElections2023 #Telangana pic.twitter.com/qMthAKuw9l — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) November 26, 2023

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing the party of betraying the people of Telangana. Speaking at a public meeting in the Nirmal district of the poll-bound state, PM Modi alleged that the BRS party chief, Chief Minister KC Rao, is more focused on the well-being of his own children and family than on the future of the state's residents.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Telangana is burdened with debts amounting to thousands of crores of rupees, and the state has become infamous for its involvement in irrigation scams. PM Modi stated, "BRS has provided nothing but betrayal. Telangana is struggling with debts reaching into thousands of crores. Currently, the state is notorious for its participation in irrigation scams. KCR displays no concern for the future of the people; his priorities are solely centered on securing the future of his own children and family members."

The state is set to undergo elections in a single phase on November 30, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3. A three-cornered contest is anticipated, featuring the incumbent BRS seeking a third consecutive term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP. In the preceding Assembly elections of 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), secured victory in 88 out of the 119 seats, commanding a 47.4 percent share of the total votes. The Congress trailed significantly with just 19 seats, while the BJP did not secure any.