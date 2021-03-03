West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to announce full candidate list on March 5

Kolkata: Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress will announce the full list of candidates on March 5.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will announce the names of the candidates from her Kalighat residence. Earlier, it was speculated that the first list of candidates will be released on March 1.

Meanwhile, Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council Debasish Jana and three Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilors from Asansol joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The four TMC leaders were inducted into BJP in presence of the party`s state president Dilip Ghosh.

While, MLA Jitendra Tiwari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday (March 1). He joined BJP in the presence of party state chief Dilip Ghosh at an event in Sreerampur in Hooghly district.

The election to the 294-member House wil be held in eight phases beginning from March 27 and ending on April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1. The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.