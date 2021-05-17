West Bengal: CBI court grants all four TMC leaders bail in Narada case

Kolkata: A special CBI court on Monday (May 17) evening granted bail to all four TMC leaders arrested in connection with the Narada case.

A virtual hearing was conducted at Bankshall Court in Kolkata in which special CBI court judge Anupam Mukherjee gave relief to the four – ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee.

The four were kept at the CBI office in Nizam Palace following their arrest in the morning from their homes.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged a protest outside the CBI office demanding the release of the four party leaders.

She later left Nizam Palace, while her nephew and party leader Abhishek Banerjee advised party supporters to abide by the law and not to break lockdown norms.

TMC supporters held demonstrations defying lockdown norms in various places.

TMC party supporters raised slogans against the BJP- led NDA government, and hurled stones and bricks at security personnel outside Nizam Palace, which houses the CBI office here, protesting the arrests.

The agitators also burnt tyres and blocked roads in several other parts of the state, including Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.

