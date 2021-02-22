West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton', says PM Narendra Modi in Hooghly

Kolkata: Months ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 22, 2021) visited the state and said that the people have made up their mind for a 'poriborton' (change).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public rally in Hooghly said, "West Bengal has made up its mind for 'Poribortan' (change)."

PM Modi stated that the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal isn't just for a change in power, but for 'Ashol Poriborton'.

"Our youth is living with the hope of this 'Ashol Poriborton' and thus, we need to form the BJP government in West Bengal," the Prime Minister said.

He attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government and said that the Centre had provided Rs 1,700 crore for relief work after the Cyclone Amphan to West Bengal, but the state government has only spent Rs 609 crore.

He alleged that the leftover Rs 1,100 crore has been siphoned off by TMC and said, "This proves that the TMC govt does not care about the poor, needy and women of Bengal."

PM Modi said that the BJP government will bring changes in the industrial policies for development in the state. "We will take quick decisions for swift development," he said.

He stated that there was a phase when jute mills of Bengal fulfilled most of the needs of the entire country, but this industry has been left for survival, with a huge number of people affected.

The Prime Minister also said that lakhs of needy people in West Bengal have not been able to receive free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat.

"This is the kind of hurdle Mamata Ji's government has formed between people of Bengal and development," he said.

PM Modi said that better infrastructure, agriculture, industry, tourism - employment opportunities need a lot of right reforms and that the infrastructure associated with connectivity is the priority of the Centre.

"In the last few years, we've focused on highway, waterway, airway and e-way. Thousands of crores have been spent in Bengal in this regard in the last few years," PM Modi added.

This is to be noted that West Bengal will have its assembly elections in the coming months.



