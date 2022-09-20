NewsIndia
West Bengal SSC recruitment scam: ED files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee and 6 Firms- Read here

The ED has said before the court that around Rs 100 crore has so far been recovered in the form of cash and assets of Mukherjee, the alleged aide of the former minister.

  • ED filed a chargesheet against 6 companies and 2 people
  • ED on July 23 arrested both Chatterjee and his close aide
  • Earlier, the court gave Chatterjee CBI custody till September 21

West Bengal: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against six companies and two people—Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee—in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam. A 14,000 long page documents were submitted along with the chargesheet. ED on July 23 arrested both Chatterjee and his close aide in connection with the ED’s probe into irregularities in the WBSSC recruitment scam.

A week after his arrest Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee relieved Chatterjee from all the posts from the party and also ministerial posts.

Last week on Friday, the court gave Chatterjee CBI custody till September 21. He was earlier remanded to judicial custody till September 14. The court had also allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to further interrogate both Chatterjee and his close aide in judicial custody.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search at six locations in Delhi and Kolkata at the premises of two software firms in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) scam.

The ED has said before the court that around Rs 100 crore has so far been recovered in the form of cash and assets of Mukherjee, the alleged aide of the former minister.
 

