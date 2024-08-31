Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been making headlines frequently, particularly since his strong statements against turning Assam into what he calls "Miyaland." His recent decision to end the Namaz break in the Assam Legislative Assembly has drawn both attention and controversy. As a result of these decisive actions, some have begun comparing Sarma to Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, referring to him as the "Yogi of Assam." Sarma has openly stated that he neither bows down nor backs down, which has led to growing interest in him beyond Assam, including from political leaders in Delhi and Bihar. In this article, we'll analyze the question on everyone's mind: What is Himanta Biswa Sarma's real agenda? In today's episode of DNA, Zee News explains Himanta's take on Namaz break ban.

A Series of Bold Decisions

In the past week alone, Sarma has made several controversial statements and decisions. His declaration that Assam will not be allowed to become "Miyaland," his remarks linking a specific community to crimes like rape, and his decision to end the Namaz break in the Assembly have all sparked political backlash.

Uniform Civil Code and Marriage Laws

Himanta Biswa Sarma has previously announced that Assam will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), arguing that all citizens of the state should be governed by the same laws. He has also made it mandatory to register Muslim marriages and divorces in the state, stating that this move is aimed at curbing practices like child marriage and polygamy.

Sarma's declaration that Assam will not be allowed to become "Miyaland" was justified by his concern over the settlement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in areas traditionally inhabited by the state's indigenous population. He has been vocal about the demographic changes in Assam, linking them to illegal immigration.

The Controversy Over the Namaz Break

The most recent controversy revolves around Sarma's decision to end the Namaz break in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Sarma himself addressed the media to explain his reasoning behind this decision, pointing to concerns over the changing demographics in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed worry over the demographic shifts in Assam, a concern that sheds light on his recent actions.

In the census conducted after India's independence, Muslims made up 24.68% of Assam's population, while Hindus constituted 70.78%. By the 2011 census, the Muslim population had increased by 10% to 34.22%, while the Hindu population saw a decline of nearly 10%, dropping to 61.47%.

The Issue of Illegal Immigration from Bangladesh

Illegal immigration from Bangladesh is seen as a major factor behind these demographic changes in Assam. According to data presented in Parliament during the UPA government's tenure in 2004, there were 12 million illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India, of which 5 million were in Assam. These figures are from two decades ago, so one can only imagine how much the number of illegal immigrants in Assam has grown since then.