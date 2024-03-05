What Is 'Dry Ice', That 5 People Mistook For ‘Mouth Freshner’ At Gurugram Restaurant And Ended Up In A Hospital?

In a shocking incident in Gurugram, five individuals were rushed to the hospital after consuming ‘mouth freshener’ at Laforestta Restaurant, claimed to be ‘dry ice’. The complainant, Ankit Kumar, alleges that the mouth freshener served at the establishment led to severe health complications for him and four others. A video circulating on social media has shed light on the distressing aftermath of the incident. Ankit Kumar's wife and friends can be seen throwing up blood in the recording, they seem visibly in pain and discomfort. One person is captured vomiting on the café floor, while a woman desperately tries to alleviate the burning sensation with ice.

Sunday Dinner Took Drastic Turn

The incident occurred on Sunday when a family from Gurugram's Sector 90 went out for dinner at Laforestta Restaurant. Post-meal, they opted for the offered mouth freshener, unknowingly setting off a chain of events that led to their deteriorating health and subsequent hospitalization. Fortunately, two individuals have been discharged.

FIR Filed Against Restaurant For Negligence

In his formal complaint to the police, Ankit conveyed that he, accompanied by his wife Neha Sabarwal, Manik Goinka and his wife Preetika, and Deepak Arora with his wife Himani, visited a restaurant. Following their meals, the restaurant staff offered them mouth fresheners, resulting in an immediate deterioration of their health.

Ankit Kumar filed an FIR around 9:30 PM on Sunday, accusing the restaurant of negligence. To support the case, Ankit retained a sample of the mouth freshener, which, upon examination, was identified as dry ice by the attending doctor.

Restaurant's Denial And Police Investigation

The manager of Laforestta Restaurant Gagan Sharma vehemently dismissed the allegations, claiming that such an incident had never occurred before. He denied the presence of dry ice in the restaurant, hinting at a potential attempt to tarnish the establishment's reputation. The police are currently investigating the matter, and the restaurant has expressed its willingness to provide compensation for any damages incurred by the affected individuals.

Understanding Dry Ice: What Is Dry Ice?

Dry ice, a solid form of carbon dioxide (CO2), exists in a frozen state at an extremely low temperature of -78.5 degrees Celsius (-109.3 degrees Fahrenheit). Known for its unique applications, it is significantly colder than regular ice cubes and is often used for special effects in films or parties.

Effects Of Consuming Dry Ice

Consuming dry ice can lead to direct contact between extremely cold tissues and the mouth, throat, and stomach. The drastic temperature difference between the freezing cold dry ice and the warmth of the stomach can cause burning sensations, leading to irritation, bleeding, and, in extreme cases, ulcers.

Precautions During Dry Ice Exposure

1. Avoid Consumption: Dry ice is not meant for consumption; it should never be ingested.

2. Use Protective Gear: Always wear gloves to prevent skin contact with dry ice.

3. Keep Away from Children and Pets: Ensure dry ice is out of reach of children and domestic animals.

4. Seek Immediate Medical Attention: If someone accidentally consumes dry ice, seek prompt medical assistance and refrain from inducing vomiting or allowing them to eat or drink anything.