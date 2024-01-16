NEW DELHI: In an intricate political move, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a member of the Opposition INDIA bloc, finds itself at a crossroads, facing the looming threat of being branded ''anti-Ram'' and ''anti-Hindu'' due to the Congress party's stance over the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. To counter this narrative, AAP has decided to hold Sunderkand Paath recitation in every assembly segment of Delhi. AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Sunderkand Paath will be organized on the first Tuesday of every month from now on.

"Earlier, the Sunderkand Paath was organized by party leaders and workers. But now it has been decided to do it every month in a structured manner. Tomorrow is Tuesday, and from tomorrow, it will be organised in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Delhi... We invite the general public also to it..." he said at the Delhi assembly. "Soon, at around 2600 places, Sunder Kand Path and Hanuman Chalisa would be organised. No one can question Ram's name and devotion to Hanuman. We have no questions about the Ram Temple... The construction of Ram Temple is a matter of joy and pride for us" he added.

It may be noted that AAP is currently engaged in hectic discussions with Congress for seat-sharing in Delhi during the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, contemplating a distribution of four seats for AAP and three for Congress. However, it is also aware of the electoral repercussions of joining hands with Congress - being seen as an anti-Hindu party.

Sundar Kand For Political Gains?

To navigate the challenging political landscape, AAP is orchestrating a 'Sundar Kand' recitation. The underlying strategy is clear: the party aims to carve a niche in the BJP's Hindu vote share, challenging the perception that it is not as devoted to Lord Ram as the BJP. This move is complemented by AAP's existing initiatives, such as organizing a free teerth yatra (free pilgrimage) for senior citizens in Delhi, with the Sundar Kand path intended to further attract senior citizen voters.

Owaisi's Attack On AAP

However, this political manoeuvre has not gone unnoticed, with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressing criticism. Owaisi pointedly questioned the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision, linking it to the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He emphasized that while Kejriwal remained silent on issues like the Bilqis Bano case, now the focus shifted to the Sundar Kand recitation.

BJP Questions AAP's Move

The BJP has alo questioned the AAP on the organisation of the Sunderkand Path claiming that AAP is indulging in doublespeak. BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal had said from a public platform that he and his family members are disappointed over the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya because CM Kejriwal wanted a school to be built there. Today despite his opposition, a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya and the Aam Aadmi Party which is famous for changing its colours is now donning saffron..."

Kejriwal's Response To Owaisi

Responding to the criticism, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the decision to conduct the Sundar Kand path was made in light of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22. He clarified that the monthly recitation would take place in all assembly constituencies of Delhi on the first Tuesday of each month. Alongside Sundar Kand, the recitation would also include the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Kejriwal A Devotee Of Lord Hanuman

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha defended Kejriwal, stating, "If someone comments, what can I do? Kejriwal is a devotee of Lord Hanuman. He seeks the blessings of Hanuman Ji before undertaking any auspicious work. We have served the people of Delhi as Shri Ram Kumar. We do not need a certificate from anyone else."

As Arvind Kejriwal strategically incorporates religious symbolism into AAP's political agenda, the move is not without its critics, with opponents questioning the authenticity and timing of this religious outreach. The unfolding narrative may significantly influence AAP's standing in the upcoming elections, particularly in the context of the delicate dynamics of religious sentiments in Indian politics.