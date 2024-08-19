New Delhi: Amid the protests over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, BJP MP Arun Govil said that many things are happening in Kolkata and whatever is happening there should not happen.

Speaking to reporters, Arun Govil says, "So many things are happening in Kolkata right now. Whatever is happening there right now shouldn't happen...it has become a very weird atmosphere..."

When asked about Mamata Banerjee's statement on 'Ram-Bam', he said, "Mamata Banerjee is a free woman in a free country so she can speak anything of her choice"

Earlier, Banerjee alleged that the Left was in connivance with the Ram (the Bharatiya Janata party) to create unrest in West Bengal.

"Left and Ram want to create unrest in Bengal and they both have come together to do this," She said while referring to the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, doctors and locals from Mumbai on Monday held a protest at Azad Maidan amid the ongoing protest over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.

One of the protesting doctors urged the government to ensure that every organisation has a safety audit.

"We request the government that every organisation should have safety audit...What is the point if we are not safe even after more than 70 years of independence?. Doctors always first think of the patients and not their safety. The workplace has to be safe for us," Dr Prerna Gomes from Jaslok Hospital told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Governor's office alerted medical colleges in the State to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided with adequate protection.

"Today Raj Bhavan contacted Medical Colleges in the State and alerted them to beef up security and ensure that women doctors and paramedics are provided adequate protection," Raj Bhavan Media Cell said in a post on X.

Earlier, the CBI team investigating the case conducted 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case on August 20.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.