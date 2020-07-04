हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MP board Class 10th Result

When and how to Check MPBSE MP Board 10th Result 2020 online, Check these easy steps

Over 10 lakh students took the class 10th exam this year. In the year 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% of students had qualified.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the class 10th result 2020 on Saturday (July 4) at 12 noon. The students should read here carefully to know as to how they should check their MPBSE Class 10th results online by visiting the official website: mpbse.nic.in. 

The MPBSE class 10 students should follow the steps given below to check their board result 2020:

1. The students should first visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in

2. They should click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Now, fill up login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. They can now see their MP Board 10th result 2020 displayed on the screen

5. Students should download their result and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, one senior MPBSE official had informed that the class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July and the class 12th result will be declared later in the third week of July.

Notably, over 10 lakh students took the class 10th exam this year. In the year 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% of students had qualified.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges. 

