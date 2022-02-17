When Ravidas Mandir priest in Delhi was moved by PM Narendra Modi's warm gesture - know more

New Delhi: On Wednesday (February 16), Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti and offered prayers. For the temple priest and the management, it was a momentous occasion with a prime minister visiting its temple premises.

Apart from the excitement of welcoming a VVIP guest, the priest of the temple became emotional after a touching gesture by the PM. According to media reports, the Prime Minister asked Ram Sahay Shukla, the priest of the temple, about his children's education. The latter shared with the prime minister that he was worried about his child's admission to a government school, and despite reaching out to the MP of Shravasti district - where his family lives - there has been no solution. On hearing this, an India Today report says, PM Modi immediately directed the Delhi BJP Chief, Adesh Gupta, to ensure that the priest's child gets admission without any problem. This gesture left the priest touched and overwhelmed.

The Prime Minister interacted with the devotees and also participated in the 'Shabad Kirtan' in the temple. Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

Notably, the mystic poet-reformer who preached against social prejudices enjoys a nationwide following, especially among Dalits, and the community members are present in large numbers in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are being held. Modi, who had joined devotees in singing bhajans at the temple in Delhi, began his speech at the rally in Punjab's Pathankot by paying tributes to Guru Ravidas. He said the welfare of the poor was above everything else for his government and it was taking inspiration from Guru Ravidas' teachings and following his ideals. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' policy is inspired by the teachings of Guru Ravidas.

